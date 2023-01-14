Three people arrested after 2 pursuits in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Several people were arrested after two separate pursuits involving sheriff's deputies on Thursday.

The first pursuit happened on Thursday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Mariposa Rd. and Highway 99 for having no license plate and driving recklessly.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the rider didn't stop and then led deputies on a 16-mile pursuit in and around Stockton. The chase finally came to an end west on March Ln. when the rider "realized he was out of asphalt" and surrendered to deputies, they say. Twenty-nine-year-old Caleb Castellanos of Stockton was arrested and booked for felony evading. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Then, at around 9:45 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle driving northbound on Interstate 5 approaching March Ln. The driver took the March Ln. exit, but instead of stopping, ran some red lights and got back onto southbound Interstate 5, deputies say. The ensuing 22-mile pursuit ran from Interstate 5 to westbound Interstate 205 where Stockton Police Department's helicopter, Falcon 1-0, was able to catch up and track the pursuit from the air.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, the driver took the MacArthur exit and lost control of the vehicle in the area of Arbor Ave. and Holly Dr., north of Tracy. Both occupants allegedly ran from the vehicle but were soon arrested. Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle, along with over 20 prescription pills, 260 sealed packages of various marijuana products, as well as loose marijuana, deputies day. One of the weapons was converted to being fully automatic. Twenty-two-year-old Harold Phillips of Oakland and a 17-year-old male juvenile were arrested and charged with numerous traffic, drug, and firearms charges.