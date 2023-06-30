Northern California heatwave peaks this weekend; here's what to expect in your region

SACRAMENTO - Our first big heat-up of the year is here and triple-digit temperatures are set to last through the weekend with a major heat risk across northern California.

The 294-day streak of failing to reach 100 degrees in Sacramento is expected to end on Friday as Sacramento reaches for a high of 103º and a dominant ridge of high pressure builds in.

Temperatures came close to triple digits on Thursday with a high of 99 in downtown Sacramento.

Throughout the day Friday, temperatures will increase quickly reaching the peak high around 4-5 p.m. Temperatures stay warm through the evening with lows in the 60s.

If you have any outdoor plans, make sure to stay hydrated. The risk of heat illness will be high, especially with the big change in temperatures after a long stretch of below-average highs in June.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory have been issued through Sunday evening.

Although temperatures will drop slightly next week, the heat will be sticking around for much of next week including the 4th of July with highs in the 90s.

As for the weekend, here's when you can expect the hottest day in your area.

Sacramento Valley

A very warm stretch of days is ahead across the Sacramento Valley and Central Valley.

Our hottest day this weekend will be Saturday as peak heat builds in. Our high will reach for 106º in Sacramento, about 10-15 degrees higher than our average in the low-90s.

Some areas will reach near records or smash them by Saturday across the Valley and Delta.

Foothills

It'll be very hot across the foothills this weekend as highs stay in the triple digits.

Make sure to stay hydrated when getting outdoors. If possible, avoid spending a lot of time outdoors between 11 a.m.-6 p.m. as this timeframe is when temperatures will be the hottest.

Sierra

If you have any plans to head up to Lake Tahoe, make sure to bring plenty of water!

Temperatures climb this weekend with highs in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm up fast through the afternoon.

If you're going into any lakes and rivers this weekend, a reminder many are running fast and cold. It will be a shock to the system with warm air temperatures and cold water temperatures. Please make sure to wear a life jacket.

Bay Area

Looking to escape the heat? You'll want to head to the coast.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s on both Saturday and Sunday. And, with a few breezes around, it will feel nice. Expect plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with morning fog on both days.

Although cooler along the coast, across the Delta, temperatures will be hot. A few spots will easily reach triple digits without the Delta breezes around.

Heat Exhaustion vs. Heat Stroke

Throughout the weekend it'll be important to know the signs to look for if you or someone you know has been exposed to too much heat. There are differences between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

Temperatures will begin to cool down a bit Monday, reaching the upper-90s and are expected to be in the mid-90s for the Fourth of July.