Watch CBS News
Local News

Earthquake swarm recorded near Northern California geothermal field

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A series of moderate to minor earthquakes struck near the geologically active area in Northern California known as The Geysers south of Clear Lake Thursday morning.

The earthquake swarm started just before 6 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, with the largest magnitude being a 4.0.

At least four other aftershocks have been recorded, with magnitudes ranging all just under 3.0.

geysers-quake.jpg
Shake map of the largest of Thursday morning's earthquakes.  USGS

According to USGS, the largest quake should have been felt throughout Lake and Sonoma counties.

There have been no reports of damage at this time. 

The quakes are centered about three miles northwest of The Geysers, a volcanic field prone to minor earthquakes. Thanks to the consistent geothermal activity, a number of steam power plants have been installed in the area. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue