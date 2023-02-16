Exodus from California continues as population declines

SACRAMENTO -- The California exodus is showing no signs of slowing down with new numbers from census data.

The state population has dropped by half a million people between April 2020 and July 2022. Experts are saying that the pandemic is responsible for speeding up the state's population loss, with more people leaving during that time.

Other factors that have contributed to the exodus include crowds, commutes, and the high cost of living.

Only New York's population declined more than California's, and according to census data, it surpassed California by 15,000 more people.

In November, CBS13 reported that more California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a report published by the Hoover Institution.



In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida, and Arizona.