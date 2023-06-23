Test drive an electric vehicle for free at SMUD's Electric Ride and Drive event

SACRAMENTO -- If you've always been interested in driving an electric vehicle, this is your chance to learn more about it and get behind the wheel.

SMUD is hosting a free Electric Ride and Drive Event on Saturday, June 24, which will give participants a hands-on experience. There is the option of getting behind the wheel or riding along with one of the event staff.

Participants can also talk to current EV owners, learn about EV charging, and find out about incentives and rebates that help make EVs an affordable option.

The event is part of SMUD's 2030 Zero Carbon Plan, which aims to eliminate carbon emissions from the region's power supply and promote the adoption of electric solutions in buildings and transportation.

The first 250 people will receive a ticket voucher for Republic FC's home match against San Antonio FC, and one guest will win a VIP four-pack for the game.

Admission is free and the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cal Expo. For more information, click here.