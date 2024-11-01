Teen shot before being found dead in San Joaquin County crash, sheriff says

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — What was believed to be a deadly solo crash in San Joaquin County is now being ruled a homicide as the driver of the vehicle was determined to have been shot, authorities said Friday.

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton division said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Jack Tone and Collier roads, just north of the Lockeford community in San Joaquin County.

CHP officers then discovered that the driver had been shot. That driver was declared dead at the scene.

The CHP then turned the investigation over to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, who identified the victim as 18-year-old Kenton Bluitt.

The investigation has since been ruled a homicide.

Anyone who may have been a witness or has information relevant to the investigation should contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.