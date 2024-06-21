"Hawaii Five-0" actor Taylor Wily dead at 56

6/21: CBS Morning News 6/21: CBS Morning News 20:45

"Hawaii Five-0" actor Taylor Wily has died, his entertainment attorney confirmed to CBS News. He was 56 years old.

A cause of death was not shared. Local news outlet KITV reported that Wily died in Hurricane, Utah.

Executive producer Peter Lenkov, who worked with Wily on both "Hawaii Five-0" and "Magnum P.I.," said on Instagram that he was "devastated" and "heartbroken" by Wily's death.

"You charmed me into making you a regular... on the show... and in my life," Lenkov wrote in a second post, alongside a slideshow of images of himself and Wily. "You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother."

Taylor Wily attends the Sunset on the Beach event celebrating season 8 of "Hawaii Five-0" at Queen's Surf Beach on Nov. 10, 2017 in Waikiki, Hawaii. Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

Wily was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Before entering the film and television industry, he had a career as a sumo wrestler and mixed martial artist.

Wily had a recurring role on "Hawaii Five-0," playing the character of Kamekona Tupuola for 171 episodes. He also reprised the role in "MacGyver" and "Magnum P.I." He also played a role in the film "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and appeared during the 20th season of "The Amazing Race."

Wily is survived by his wife, Halona, and their two children, KITV reported.