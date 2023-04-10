Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn break up after 6 years

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, Entertainment Tonight exclusively confirmed. The split was amicable and "it was not dramatic."

The 33-year-old singer is currently on her highly anticipated "Eras" tour. Her relationship with the British actor, 32, "had just run its course" and that is "why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," ET reports.

The pair were rumored to have met at the 2016 Met Gala and have kept their relationship mostly private. One of the few times the pair was photographed publicly together was at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, when Swift was nominated for best original song for "Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alwyn has starred in several TV shows and movies, including the Hulu adaptation of the book "Conversations with Friends," and the Oscar-nominated film "The Favourite."

Last year, Swift released her tenth studio album, "Midnights," and announced her "Eras" world tour, where she will perform songs from her past albums.

Alwyn inspired one of the songs on the album, "Lavender Haze," Swift revealed on TikTok, according to ET. "I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love," she said. "Like, If you were in the 'Lavender Haze,' that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

She said when you are in the "lavender haze" feeling, you will do anything to stay there, even if people try to bring you down. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," she said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

Swift, who directs many of her own music videos and is set to direct a feature film, directed the video for "Lavender Haze," which came out earlier this year.

When news of their breakout was announced over the weekend, the term "Taylor" began trending on Twitter and as of Monday was still trending with 362,000 tweets.