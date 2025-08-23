Watch CBS News
Tanabe Fire breaks out in Yuba County

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

Crews with Cal Fire are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out in northern Yuba County on Saturday afternoon.

Dubbed the Tanabe Fire, the fire was first reported near Ramirez and Tanabe roads north of Marysville at 12:55 p.m. According to the agency's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the initial report was a field on fire with approximately 15 acres burned.

Additional resources were requested. The agency said in a 1:55 p.m. update that the fire burned 20-30 acres and firefighters were making good progress.

As of about 2:15 p.m., the fire had burned about 35 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

