Tanabe Fire breaks out in Yuba County
Crews with Cal Fire are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out in northern Yuba County on Saturday afternoon.
Dubbed the Tanabe Fire, the fire was first reported near Ramirez and Tanabe roads north of Marysville at 12:55 p.m. According to the agency's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, the initial report was a field on fire with approximately 15 acres burned.
Additional resources were requested. The agency said in a 1:55 p.m. update that the fire burned 20-30 acres and firefighters were making good progress.
As of about 2:15 p.m., the fire had burned about 35 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.