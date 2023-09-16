Tahoe Park business community rallies for innocent Sacramento man killed in gang mistake

SACRAMENTO -- The Tahoe Park business community in Sacramento has come together to rally around the family and loved ones of a 21-year-old innocent bystander, killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Isaiah "Zay" Vasquez was shot and killed last Friday on Gordon Dr. in South Sacramento. The suspected shooters were arrested this week, who believed Vasquez and his two cousins were members of a rival gang. They shot 17 times, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, into the vehicle with the three men.

Vasquez died and his cousins were shot multiple times, according to family friends, and have a long road to recovery.

"This ridiculous violence out here, you're taking a life," said Cisco Chavez, owner of Vision Barber where Vasquez was his apprentice/ "Taking a life is not worth it, it's selfish. It needs to end."

Chavez said Vasquez lit up the world around him, known for his signature smile and sense of humor. He was about to be a father to a girl due in October.

"She's not gonna get to know her Dad, we want to let her and the mother of his child know we're here to support him," said Tara Martinez, a friend and local business owner.

To help Vasquez's family, especially the mother of his child who is due soon, the business community where he worked in Tahoe Park, at Vision Barber, will host a fundraiser on Monday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Support your community, This, honestly, could've been any one of us. This was a case of mistaken identity, this could've been any one of us," said Martinez.

The suspects involved in the shooting were arrested on Thursday and have yet to be identified by name.