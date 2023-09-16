Tahoe Park business community rallies for innocent man killed in gang shooting The Tahoe Park business community in Sacramento has come together to rally around the family and loved ones of a 21-year-old innocent bystander, killed in a case of mistaken identity. Isaiah "Zay" Vasquez was shot and killed last Friday on Gordon Dr. in South Sacramento by two suspects, who were arrested this week, who believed Vasquez and his two cousins were members of a rival gang. They shot 17 times, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, into the vehicle with the three men.