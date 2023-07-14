Tahoe National Forest looking into revising recreation fees

NEVADA CITY -- A change of recreation fees could be on the way to some developed recreation sites at Tahoe National Forest.

The proposed fees would also include select fire lookouts and day-use sites, which would help provide the maintenance that is needed to preserve historic buildings and maintain safety standards for public access.

Tahoe National Forest Recreation Program Manager Mary Sullivan said, "We recognize how important these recreation areas are to our local communities and those who use the sites. Fee changes allow us to continue to provide top-tier recreation opportunities here on the Tahoe National Forest and even develop new opportunities as our recreation community evolves."

Members of the public are encouraged to comment on the proposed fee changes from now to September 15. To submit comments and view the proposed fees, click here.