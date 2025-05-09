Swimming school gives new life to Sacramento building with history of vandalism

Vacant Sacramento building with history of vandalism given new life by swim school

SACRAMENTO — A new swimming school had its grand opening in a building on Sacramento's Broadway that's been sitting vacant for years and has been the victim of vandalism.

An old vacant bank building in the Land Park neighborhood has been converted into a custom-built indoor swimming pool.

"It's 25 feet wide by 50 feet long," said Anya Hall, owner of Little Whale Swim School.

Hall hopes her new business will help bring a boost to the boulevard.

"It's really an important thoroughfare of Sacramento," she said. "A lot of history on this street."

Broadway, most famous for being the home of the Tower Theater, is one of Sacramento's oldest commercial corridors. But over the last few years, a number of businesses like Walgreens and Starbucks have closed.

The area's also been impacted by crime and homelessness, with some property owners putting up boulders to prevent people from setting up tents.

"I think it's important that the city let folks know that Broadway is safe," said City Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum.

Pluckebaum represents the neighborhood.

"There's still a lot of work to do, but we're very glad to have businesses like this investing in the corridor," he said.

Another youth-oriented business, the School of Rock, is also opening along Broadway later this year. People who live nearby are glad to see new shops fill the vacant and boarded-up buildings.

"We can now walk or ride bikes here," Land Park resident Brian King said. "We're very, very happy to have this in the neighborhood."

The neighborhood is banking on a new business as a way to help this commercial district bounce back.

"I'm excited about the potential of bringing Broadway back to life," Hall said.

Little Whale Swim School also offers lessons for adults and says they hope to get up to 2,000 students a week.