Suzanne Shepherd, "Sopranos" and "Goodfellas" actress, dies at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, the actress known for her roles on "The Sopranos" and "Goodfellas," has died, her agency confirmed Sunday. She was 89.

Shepherd died early Friday morning at her New York City home, her agency said. She is survived by daughter Kate Shepherd, son-in-law Miles McManus and granddaughter Isabelle Shepherd.

Shepherd starred as Karen Hill's mother in "Goodfellas" and Carmela Soprano's mother in "The Sopranos." She was one of more than two dozen actors who appeared in both "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos."

Ray Abruzzo, who appeared as Little Carmine Lupertazzi in "The Sopranos," mourned Shepherd's death in a post on Instagram.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Suzanne Shepherd. A force of nature," Abruzzo wrote. "Actress, teacher."

Suzanne Shepherd during the New York premiere of "A Dirty Shame" Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images

Shepherd made her acting debut in the 1988 film "Mystic Pizza." The actress, who additionally appeared in "Lolita" and "A Dirty Shame," also worked as a director and as an acting teacher, according to her agency.

Her agency did not share a cause of death.