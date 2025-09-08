Watch CBS News
SUV driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Lincoln

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

A man is dead following a crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer late Monday morning in Lincoln, police said.

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and the entrance to the Sterling Pointe shopping center, the Lincoln Police Department said.

When first responders arrived, they found the SUV with major front-end damage and the driver trapped inside. There were no other people in the SUV.

Emergency personnel worked to extricate the man from the wreckage, but police said he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Authorities closed northbound Lincoln Boulevard for more than two hours to conduct an initial investigation. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police have not released the identities of those involved.

Lincoln is located just north of the city of Roseville in Placer County, about 33 miles northeast of downtown Sacramento.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

