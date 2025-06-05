1 dead after SUV driver crashes into tree along freeway in Placer County

Freeway crash near Penryn in Placer County kills 1, injures 1

Freeway crash near Penryn in Placer County kills 1, injures 1

Freeway crash near Penryn in Placer County kills 1, injures 1

PENRYN — The passenger of an SUV died after the driver lost control and crashed into a tree along the side of a freeway in Placer County, authorities said Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. along the shoulder of westbound Interstate 80, north of Penryn Road, near the community of Penryn.

California Highway Patrol's Auburn division said the driver of a Toyota 4Runner may have lost control due to a blown tire, causing him to veer off the side of the freeway.

The female passenger died at the scene from her injuries. The driver was hospitalized with major injuries.

CHP Auburn said there were several dogs in the vehicle who are now being cared for by Placer County Animal Control.