Sutter County Sheriff's Office warns of water danger after 2 drownings

Summer is here in Northern California, but the dangers in the water have never left.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team helped retrieve two bodies from local waterways within the same week. Now, they're emphasizing the importance of river safety as temperatures continue to rise.

The department is highlighting the dangers lurking in local lakes and rivers, including the Feather River.

"The riverbed itself can change, and the shoreline changes. So whether you're a swimmer or a boater, those both come into play. There are hazards that are sometimes concealed by the surface of the water," said Deputy Sheriff Andre Licon.

At first glance, the water might look smooth, but ripples can indicate a strong undercurrent that could sweep away even advanced swimmers in a matter of seconds.

"It just catches your feet and lower body and starts dragging you downstream. You're 180 degrees from the direction you want to be, and the chances of you fighting that current, even with fins on and a dive suit, are almost impossible," said Licon.

Licon was part of the search and rescue team that pulled two bodies from the water just last week. He said the water is already a couple of feet higher this week.

"You go, 'Oh gosh. I've been on that river a thousand times. I know every knook. I know every cranny.' It truly changes every day depending on the outflows," he said.

He said that if you do find yourself in trouble, don't fight against the current. Always make sure you're wearing a life vest.

"Doesn't matter if you're a boater, swimmer, floating a tube, or a jetski, paddleboard, any of those things," said Licon. "You wouldn't think twice about wearing your seatbelt in a car. A personal flotation device should be the same when you're on the water or even near the water."

Licon said the unpredictability of the water can take anyone by surprise. The message is not to underestimate our local waterways.

"Every gallon of milk you pick up from the grocery store is 8 pounds, so think if you had a thousand of those lined up coming at you at 10 miles per hour. You're not going to win that fight," he said.

The search and rescue team will be brushing up on their diving training at the end of the month.