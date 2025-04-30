Sutter County One Stop job fair sees large turnout

YUBA CITY — A job fair in Sutter County, which has one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, saw a big turnout on Wednesday.

Sutter County One Stop said 800 people pre-registered for its spring job fair, with hundreds more showing up on the day of.

"There's not a lot of work around here right now," said Yuba City resident Samantha Sallaberry, who attended the event.

According to the state, the latest unemployment rate numbers show Sutter County is at 9.6%, compared to California's average of 5.3%, putting it in the top ten counties for highest unemployment rates.

"I couldn't believe it when I got here. I thought it was going to be so different. It's obvious so many people are needing work because the lines were really long," Sallaberry said.

"We're a smaller community. We don't have a lot of big anchor businesses here," said Heather Archer with Sutter County One Stop. "We do have a lot of folks who tend to move outside of the area to go to work, people who commute to Sacramento."

But with 45 employers setting up shop inside Franklin Hall at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, there is hope.

"We are definitely looking for a lot of people. We are expanding in the area, so really just with that, we need everything you can think of," said Jennifer Tatum with Race Communications, one of those employers.

Sutter County One Stop says unemployment numbers have been fluctuating since the pandemic.

"It's hard to get through the application process on the internet. I'm very old school. I love being able to put people in a room and let them mix," Archer said. "This actually offers an opportunity, face-to-face, to engage with area employers."

Sutter County One Stop says their next job fair will be in the fall, but they're there to help connect people with jobs all year round.