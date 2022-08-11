Sutter County desperate for deputies as patrol vacancies add up

YUBA CITY -- It's a job where just about every call is critical, but Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes worries his department won't be able to answer all of them.

"We are at a point where if we lose more bodies, we will be in a state of crisis," Barnes told CBS13.

The Sheriff says he has 17 vacancies on patrol, forcing him to cut services in investigations, court security and homelessness outreach.

"As an elected official and as the Sheriff of Sutter County, I take that to heart," said Barnes.

His department is hardly alone. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has roughly 100 deputy vacancies in an agency of 1500. They haven't had to cut essential services, but at one point they had to reallocate specialty teams and send them back to patrol to ensure 911 coverage. Lt. Rodney Grassman tells CBS13 they've been able to hire some new people so the specialty teams could return.

The Sacramento Police Department couldn't provide specifics but says they've had staffing and recruitment challenges as well. The department says it's "maintained the high level of service we are committed to providing our community" but acknowledged it is a nationwide problem.

Meantime, Sutter County is now putting a 1 percent sales tax on the November ballot which would add more revenue to county services.

"When it got to the point where I felt like look we're not able to recruit in any position, recruit and retain, it was time to bring something forth and let the people decide," said County Administrator Steve Smith.

"It's a very big concern," said taxpayer Tom Conry. "If it's necessary to increase taxes to pay for that, you got to do what you got to do. You certainly don't want to go without the Sheriff picking up the phone when you call for help."

"There's so much crime out there and stuff. You never know what's going to happen. We don't have enough officers, you know, it's hard," said taxpayer Christina Valdez.

The Sheriff is meeting with the County Administrator to continue nailing down financial solutions to bring to the Board of Supervisors.