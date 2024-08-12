Sutter Buttes, known as world's smallest mountain range, could get new name

SUTTER COUNTY – The US Board on Geographic Names has asked Sutter County to get public feedback on a potential name change for the Sutter Buttes.

"The buttes are like for the native people it's like a great big huge outdoor cathedral. That's where you went to pray, that's where you went to connect with your creator," said Michael Hubbartt, the president of Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust.

The Sutter Buttes are known as the smallest mountain range in the world and to the Native Americans they mean something more, something sacred.

"Not a lot of natives are fans of Mr. Sutter," said Alan Archuleta, vice chairman of Mooretown Rancheria of Maidu Indians.

John Sutter has a negative history for his treatment of Native Americans, something an entire exhibit is dedicated to in the Sutter County Museum.

Because of Sutter's past, someone local to the area proposed a name change for the Sutter Buttes to become the "Sacred Buttes" and brought it forth to the US Board on Geographic Names.

"The US Board on Geographic Names mentioned that they heavily weigh local feedback and so we're going to provide information where citizens can reach out to the US board and also the California advisory committee on name changes," Sutter County Administrator Steven Smith said.

"I think the decision should fall with Indigenous people in the community the ones that really really care," Hubbartt said.

While the land trust is taking a neutral stance, some community members feel strong support for a name change.

"This is great. It's a reclamation of history for a lot of the native people that are here, still live here," said Sutter County resident Shawntay Arroyo.

But others are worried a name change could erase history.

"I want what I grew up with what my kids what my grandparents grew up with, it's the Sutter Buttes. You learn the mistakes you learn from the past and you don't repeat it, you can't just erase history," said Sutter County resident Stephanie Ruscigno.

"People talk about erasing history in this community and it seems like history kind of only began in 1850 when really there's been tens of thousands of years that existed prior to colonization," Arroyo said.

The first opportunity for public comment was at a Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting in July. They will be collecting feedback over the next few months.

"The people that are living today are bound to that name. It's part of our community. There's many businesses and organizations whose names are connected to the Sutter Buttes and all of that would have to change because one person decided they didn't like it," said Sutter County resident Tina Hessong.

"It's not a pressing issue for me that it's named Sutter but if they changed it to the Sacred Buttes that would be a good feeling to me because Mr. Sutter was not a good friend of the Native Americans," Archuleta said.

Archuleta said the acknowledgment would be nice. But he says the decision should be based on what the majority of locals want.

"I wouldn't mind the name change, being native american and knowing the history of Mr. Sutter as well. If the majority of local population saw it fitting to change the name, that would be very nice. We wouldn't want to go against the local majority sentiment," Archuleta said.

The county says they don't have any definitive dates for a decision but that they will be taking public comment into consideration over the next couple of months.