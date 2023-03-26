Watch CBS News
2 suspects sought after man shot on East Fremont Street in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Authorities are searching for two suspects connected to a shooting that happened in Stockton early Saturday morning.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened at around 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Fremont Street.

A 23-year-old man was in the area when the suspects approached him while in a vehicle. At this point, one of the two suspects shot the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was able to take themself to an area hospital where they were being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspects were only described as Hispanic men.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 9:50 PM

