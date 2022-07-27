Suspects shoot 42 rounds into crowd outside Stockton liquor store

STOCKTON -- Investigators are hoping surveillance photos and a distinctive tattoo helps identify a suspect who shot into a crowd outside of a Stockton liquor store.

Stockton police say, back early in the morning on June 16, two suspects pulled up to the parking lot of a liquor store along the 600 block of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The suspects then started shooting at a crowd - firing off about 42 rounds, officers say.

SPD NEWS: WHO'S THAT WEDNESDAY? #StocktonCrimeStoppers Case# 22-19793 On June 16, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m.,... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Somehow, police say no one was hit in the shooting. Parts of the liquor store did sustain some damage, however.

Aside from the tattoo seen on one right hand, no other distinguishing details about the suspects have been released.

Still, detectives are urging people who may recognize the suspects - or with any other details about the incident - to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.