5 suspects in downtown Davis assaults earlier this year arrested, 1 remains outstanding

DAVIS – Five suspects have been arrested and one is still on the run after multiple people were assaulted in downtown Davis earlier this year, police said Thursday.

Two people were assaulted near the intersection of 2nd Street and F Street on March 29, with one person suffering severe injuries, police said.

The suspects were reported to have been wearing masks. Surveillance cameras gave police a clearer look at the suspects, leading them to get the suspect's license plate number as they took off from the scene.

Over the course of several months, police identified 21-year-old Mark Benard Jr. and 18-year-old Jailen Lankford, both of Dixon, as suspects. They also identified four juveniles as suspects.

Police said they also determined the suspects were involved in three other unreported assaults in Davis.

At least one suspect attacked a man near an elevator at a city parking garage on F Street on Jan. 4, police said.

On March 23, police said Benard and two of the juveniles attacked a man on L Street and then attacked two more men near the same elevator on F Street.

Those attacks were unprovoked and targeted homeless people, police said. The victims were identified and police said the attacks did not result in serious injuries.

Three juveniles have been arrested for conspiracy and assault-related charges. They were booked and released on notices to appear.

A 15-year-old was arrested for conspiracy, battery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault resulting in great bodily injury. He was booked into the Yolo County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Benard was booked into jail for conspiracy, battery, assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft.

Jailen Lankford is wanted in connection to at least one assault in downtown Davis in March 2024. Davis Police Department

Lankford remains outstanding. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Davis Police Department.