3 suspects arrested in Sacramento shooting that killed 2 in November, police say

SACRAMENTO – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two people in November, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2024, on the 3800 block of Northgate Boulevard. Two of the victims, a man and a woman, were found down in a Taco Bell parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.

The two victims died at the scene, police said. Meanwhile, the suspects were able to get away at the time.

But on Wednesday, the police department announced three suspects had been arrested on homicide-related charges.

Police identified the suspects as 26-year-old Jakiem Halstead of Marysville, 24-year-old Isreal Murray of Sacramento and 23-year-old Easis Murray of Henderson, Nevada.

Easis, who police say is Isreal's brother, was arrested with help from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and will be extradited to Sacramento.