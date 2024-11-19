Watch CBS News
2 people shot and killed in Northgate area of Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Two people were shot and killed in the Northgate area of Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just after 6 p.m. to the Taco Bell along the 3800 block of Northgate Boulevard, just south of Interstate 80.

However, police could not yet confirm where in the area the shooting occurred, but the two victims were found down in the Taco Bell parking lot. 

The two victims were located each with a single gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene. 

No information was available on a suspect or motive.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

