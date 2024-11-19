2 people shot and killed in Northgate area of Sacramento

Suspect sought after 2 shot and killed in Northgate

Suspect sought after 2 shot and killed in Northgate

SACRAMENTO — Two people were shot and killed in the Northgate area of Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just after 6 p.m. to the Taco Bell along the 3800 block of Northgate Boulevard, just south of Interstate 80.

However, police could not yet confirm where in the area the shooting occurred, but the two victims were found down in the Taco Bell parking lot.

The two victims were located each with a single gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene.

No information was available on a suspect or motive.