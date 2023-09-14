Ivan Romo, suspected serial rapist wanted in Modesto, arrested in Utah

MODESTO -- A serial rape suspect wanted out of Modesto was arrested in Utah on Wednesday.

Ivan Romo, 25, is a suspect in multiple rapes with victims who all worked as prostitutes, according to the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake County, Utah.

He has lived in Utah for five years, according to a Unified PD spokesperson who spoke exclusively to CBS13 hours after the arrest.

"We believe that there is a very good probability that we have victims out there, and would like them to come forward, and we need them to understand that the fact that they may be involved in sex work is completely irrelevant," said Melody Cutler, a Sergeant for the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department confirmed to CBS13 Romo is wanted as a possible suspect in at least four rape cases in Stanislaus County from 2017-2018.

Cutler said the department's Special Victim's Unit is highly trained to find fugitives, like Romo, and was called on by local authorities in Stanislaus County who worked "tirelessly" to find Romo.

At this time, UPD confirms, there are no active cases related to Romo in Utah. But Cutler said they are still asking anyone with information or who may have been a victim to come forward.

"We're doing everything we can to do, outreach to that group of women to say, hey, look, we believe that there is a very good probability that we have victims out there, and would like them to come forward, and we need them to understand that the fact that they may be involved in sex work is completely irrelevant," said Cutler, "No one to be a victim of such a heinous crime. So we're hoping that there aren't any but understand that there is a very real probability there being some out there."

Romo was arrested at a construction site in the early morning hours of Wednesday without incident, UPD said.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office has been working on this case extensively.

Romo will be brought back to Stanislaus County to be formally charged.