Suspected prowler arrested in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY - A woman says she was trapped inside a room in her home while a suspect tried to get inside.

On Friday just after noon, got a frantic call from a woman who says she and her child had locked themselves inside a room while a prowler was trying to get inside the home, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies headed to the home, but before they arrived, probation officers who were also in the area, responded to the incident. They arrived and detained 49-year-old Aaron Pollock.

The woman said she first spotted Pollock when she heard her dog bark, then saw Pollock on her deck. Deputies say Pollock then went inside the home, took a beverage from inside the residence, and removed an irrigation line.

Deputies who spoke to Pollock say he was sweating profusely and making rapid movements. He was arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor warrant.