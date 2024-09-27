Suspected drunk driver crashes into Sacramento fire truck, officials say

SACRAMENTO — A suspected drunk driver was hospitalized after crashing into a Sacramento Fire Department engine, officials said Friday evening.

It happened just before 6:45 p.m. at Maine Avenue and Pell Drive, near Hansen Ranch Park and Golf Course in the northern part of the city, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

No firefighters were injured. Despite the driver who crashed into the engine being hospitalized, officials said his injuries were not serious.

The fire department said the crash is being investigated as a DUI. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.