Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect, victim taken to hospital after stabbing near Roseville Amtrak station

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEVILLE - A victim and suspect were taken to the hospital after a stabbing near an Amtrak station in Roseville Sunday afternoon. 

Police said they responded to an underpass on Washington Avenue near the Amtrak station around 12:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man had been stabbed. The suspect, who police said was a woman, was found with a self-inflicted injury. 

Both the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect and victim are believed to know each other, police said. 

Police said there is no threat to the community. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 2:52 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.