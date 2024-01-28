Suspect, victim taken to hospital after stabbing near Roseville Amtrak station

ROSEVILLE - A victim and suspect were taken to the hospital after a stabbing near an Amtrak station in Roseville Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to an underpass on Washington Avenue near the Amtrak station around 12:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man had been stabbed. The suspect, who police said was a woman, was found with a self-inflicted injury.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect and victim are believed to know each other, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the community.