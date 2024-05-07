Suspect sought after juvenile struck in head with baseball bat near Modesto school

MODESTO – An investigation is underway after a fight near the Grace M. Davis High School baseball field that saw someone get hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Modesto police officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Monday to investigate.

Witnesses reported that a group of juveniles were fighting near the baseball field. At some point during the fight, witnesses say one of the juveniles was hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat.

That juvenile was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers are still looking for the suspect who hit the juvenile. Few details about that person have been released, but police say witnesses reported that the suspect appeared to be a homeless person.

Exactly what led up to the fight is also still unclear.

Police did not say if the juveniles were Davis High students.