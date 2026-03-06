Suspect pleads guilty in 2024 hit-and-run that killed Stockton woman

A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened near San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton in 2024 has pleaded guilty, according to the victim's family.

Family members of 23-year-old Jazmin Floris told CBS News Sacramento that they were in court on March 4 when the suspect, 27-year-old Jamaraqui Burks, entered a guilty plea to gross vehicular manslaughter during a court hearing.

Burks pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, the family said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, which confirmed the plea and said Burks is expected to receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

"This plea delivers accountability for a reckless act that tragically ended a young life and devastated a family," said District Attorney Ron Freitas. "While no outcome can restore what was lost, this resolution provides closure without the added burden of a trial. My office will continue to hold those who drive dangerously accountable to protect our community and prevent future tragedies."

The crash happened on the night of Oct. 24, 2024, near Pacific and West Yokuts avenues in front of the Delta College sign. Stockton police said Floris was walking near the sidewalk when she was hit by a vehicle.

Emergency crews rushed Floris to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Burks, who was driving a Tesla, fled the scene after the crash but was later tracked down and detained by Delta College police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries before being arrested and booked into jail.

In the days following the crash, family and friends gathered near the scene to remember Floris. Her sister previously described her as someone with "a heart of gold" who loved animals and worked helping victims of domestic violence.