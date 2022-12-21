Watch CBS News
Suspect flees traffic stop, overturns vehicle trying to exit Highway 99 in Sacramento County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE — Police activity and a crash caused major backups on Highway 99 south of Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said a Stockton officer tried to pull a vehicle over near Crystal Way but the suspect fled.

The suspect used the shoulder of the highway to pass traffic and took the Dillard Road exit where their vehicle overturned, CHP said. Fire personnel responded to the scene and worked to extricate the suspect from the vehicle.

As of 4:45 p.m., the Dillard Road off-ramp from northbound Highway 99 was still closed due to police activity. Both sides of Highway 99 have since been reopened after a brief closure.

This is a developing story.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 4:49 PM

