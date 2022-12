See What's On CBS13

Police activity and a crash caused major backups on Highway 99 south of Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon.

Suspect flees traffic stop, overturns vehicle trying to exit Highway 99 in Sacramento County Police activity and a crash caused major backups on Highway 99 south of Elk Grove Tuesday afternoon.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On