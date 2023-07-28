Watch CBS News
Suspect in standoff with officers at south Sacramento apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect standoff underway in south Sacramento
Suspect standoff underway in south Sacramento 01:32

SACRAMENTO – A police situation is underway in south Sacramento as officers deal with a potentially armed person barricaded in an apartment.

The scene is at the Meadow Glen apartment complex near 24th Street and Meadowview Road.

Sacramento police said, just after 7 p.m., they got a report of an armed individual. That person was then believed to be barricaded in an apartment.

Residents in the immediate area have been told to shelter in place, Sacramento police said.

A large law enforcement presence is now surrounding the complex.

No other details have been released. 

