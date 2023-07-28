Suspect in standoff with officers at south Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – A police situation is underway in south Sacramento as officers deal with a potentially armed person barricaded in an apartment.

The scene is at the Meadow Glen apartment complex near 24th Street and Meadowview Road.

Sacramento police said, just after 7 p.m., they got a report of an armed individual. That person was then believed to be barricaded in an apartment.

Residents in the immediate area have been told to shelter in place, Sacramento police said.

A large law enforcement presence is now surrounding the complex.

No other details have been released.