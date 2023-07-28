Suspect detained after standoff with officers at south Sacramento apartment complex Police officers dealt with a potentially armed person barricaded in an apartment on Thursday night just after 7 p.m. The scene is along the 2400 block of Meadowview Road. According to Sacramento police, they got a report of an armed individual making threats. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect barricaded in an apartment and attempted to establish communication. The individual was detained with the help of SWAT, UAS, and CNT teams, and is now arrested on related charges.