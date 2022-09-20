Watch CBS News
Suspect in 3 Sacramento armed robberies identified, still sought by detectives

SACRAMENTO – Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspect in three armed robberies at Sacramento convenience stores last year.

On Tuesday, Sacramento police announced that they had identified the suspect in three different October 2021 armed robberies as 43-year-old Kevin Maurice Brawley.

Police allege that Brawley pointed a gun at convenience store employees in all the incidents and demanded money.

Investigators say that have tried several times to locate Brawley, but all their leads have now been exhausted.

Anyone who sees Brawley or knows where he might be is urged to contact detectives or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers. 

