Suspect in 2022 shooting on I-80 in Davis found mentally competent to stand trial

DAVIS – The Elk Grove man suspected in a 2022 shooting on Interstate 80 in Davis has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Scene of the shooting with bullet holes clearly visible in the window of one of the vehicles involved.

Andre Chevill Wilson was arrested for the February 2022 shooting that saw two vehicles hit by bullets. There were occupants inside both vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

Prosecutors classified the case as a road rage incident. However, the case came to a halt when Wilson had to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

On Tuesday, the Yolo County District Attorney confirmed that Wilson had been found mentally competent to stand trial for attempted murder.

Wilson's trial is now scheduled to start on Oct. 23.