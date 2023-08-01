Suspect in 2022 shooting on I-80 in Davis found mentally competent to stand trial
DAVIS – The Elk Grove man suspected in a 2022 shooting on Interstate 80 in Davis has been found mentally competent to stand trial.
Andre Chevill Wilson was arrested for the February 2022 shooting that saw two vehicles hit by bullets. There were occupants inside both vehicles, but no injuries were reported.
Prosecutors classified the case as a road rage incident. However, the case came to a halt when Wilson had to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
On Tuesday, the Yolo County District Attorney confirmed that Wilson had been found mentally competent to stand trial for attempted murder.
Wilson's trial is now scheduled to start on Oct. 23.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.