Suspect hit 135 mph during Colusa County chase, CHP says
COLUSA COUNTY – A suspect who led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase in Colusa County Tuesday morning is now under arrest.
Exactly where the chase started was not detailed by authorities, but the chase ended in Williams.
CHP says the suspect, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, allegedly hit speeds up to 135 mph during the chase.
Police in Williams helped put the chase to an end by deploying some spike strips, CHP says. The driver, whose name has not been released, gave up and was arrested without further incident.
Williams is a Colusa County community about 60 miles north of Sacramento.