Suspect hit 135 mph during Colusa County chase, CHP says

COLUSA COUNTY – A suspect who led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase in Colusa County Tuesday morning is now under arrest.

Exactly where the chase started was not detailed by authorities, but the chase ended in Williams.

CHP says the suspect, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, allegedly hit speeds up to 135 mph during the chase.

Police in Williams helped put the chase to an end by deploying some spike strips, CHP says. The driver, whose name has not been released, gave up and was arrested without further incident.

Teamwork makes the dream work!! This morning this driver attempted to evade our Williams CHP officers, driving at... Posted by CHP - Williams on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Williams is a Colusa County community about 60 miles north of Sacramento.