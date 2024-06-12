Suspect fires shot after argument at California campground, faces attempted murder charge

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A man who authorities say is connected to a street gang was arrested as he is suspected of firing a shot at another man after an argument over a crash at a Calaveras County campground over the weekend.

A deputy was on patrol at the Moccasin campsites, on the Lake Camanche South Shore, on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. Shortly after, dispatch started receiving reports about an incident at space 147.

The victim said he and the suspect, 28-year-old Ismael Viveros, got into an argument over a "minor" crash.

Authorities said Viveros pulled out a handgun and pointed at the victim during the argument and told the victim that he was going to "kill him."

Viveros then fired one round toward the victim and the other campers in the area, deputies said. The campers ran for cover while Viveros took off from the area.

Authorities found Viveros a short time after at the front gate where he was attempting to leave. He was arrested and later booked into jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats and felony participation in a criminal street gang.

He is being held in jail on no bail.

The south shore of Lake Camanche is about 40 miles northeast of Stockton.