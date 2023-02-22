Suspect dies in police shooting at Elk Grove hotel

ELK GROVE – A man has died after he was shot by police after an incident at an Elk Grove hotel late Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in at the Holiday Inn Express on West Stockton Boulevard.

Elk Grove police say they were called to the business after the suspect allegedly got into an argument with an employee.

When officers got to the scene, they say the suspect was not compliant.

A Taser was attempted in the lobby, but officers say the suspect then allegedly began running through the hotel with a gun. That's when an officer fired their weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect has since died of his injuries, police say.

Witnesses say the suspect, who was believed to be under the influence, had allegedly stolen his friend's vehicle and was also displaying erratic behavior.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.