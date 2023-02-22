Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect dies in police shooting at Elk Grove hotel

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect dies in police shooting in Elk Grove
Suspect dies in police shooting in Elk Grove 02:00

ELK GROVE –  A man has died after he was shot by police after an incident at an Elk Grove hotel late Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in at the Holiday Inn Express on West Stockton Boulevard.

Elk Grove police say they were called to the business after the suspect allegedly got into an argument with an employee.

When officers got to the scene, they say the suspect was not compliant.

A Taser was attempted in the lobby, but officers say the suspect then allegedly began running through the hotel with a gun. That's when an officer fired their weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect has since died of his injuries, police say.

Witnesses say the suspect, who was believed to be under the influence, had allegedly stolen his friend's vehicle and was also displaying erratic behavior.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.