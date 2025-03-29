Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Sacramento County deputies

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect dies after gunfire exchanged at Orangevale home
Suspect dies after gunfire exchanged at Orangevale home 01:55

ORANGEVALE – A suspect is dead after gunfire broke out with deputies at a Sacramento County home Saturday night, authorities said. 

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Blythe Avenue around 4:15 p.m. between Hickory Avenue and Almond Avenue in Orangevale for reports that a resident was shooting a gun in his backyard.

Deputies said the man was not cooperating and all nearby homes were evacuated, while some residents decided to shelter in place.

The SWAT team was called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. after several hours of communication and negotiations with the suspect over the phone in hopes of a peaceful surrender.  

Deputies continued to negotiate with the suspect and PA announcements were made.

Around 10 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said there was an exchange of gunfire and confirmed moments later that the suspect was dead. 

The sequence of the gunfire is under investigation, deputies said. 

All deputies are OK.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.