Suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Sacramento County deputies

ORANGEVALE – A suspect is dead after gunfire broke out with deputies at a Sacramento County home Saturday night, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Blythe Avenue around 4:15 p.m. between Hickory Avenue and Almond Avenue in Orangevale for reports that a resident was shooting a gun in his backyard.

Deputies said the man was not cooperating and all nearby homes were evacuated, while some residents decided to shelter in place.

The SWAT team was called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. after several hours of communication and negotiations with the suspect over the phone in hopes of a peaceful surrender.

Deputies continued to negotiate with the suspect and PA announcements were made.

Around 10 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said there was an exchange of gunfire and confirmed moments later that the suspect was dead.

The sequence of the gunfire is under investigation, deputies said.

All deputies are OK.