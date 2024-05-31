Suspect arrested nearly 24 hours after stabbing sent man to hospital in Yuba City

YUBA CITY – A suspect who took off from the scene of a stabbing in Yuba City on Thursday was arrested Friday morning, deputies said.

Around 9:45 a.m., deputies said a man was stabbed in the lower part of his stomach on Second Street in Yuba City. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim told deputies the suspect was wearing a "black hoodie" but deputies were not able to find the suspect.

The suspect was eventually identified as 37-year-old Antonio Chavez-Alejandre of Yuba City. He was located and taken into custody on Friday morning.

Deputies said the victim was not being cooperative and it's unknown what led up to the stabbing.