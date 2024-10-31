Suspect arrested in mid-October shooting in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection to a mid-October shooting that happened in rural southern Placer County, authorities said Thursday.

Jimmy Buckley, 51, had been identified as a suspect in an October 16 shooting near Pleasant Grove and Riego roads, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a report of a shooting that day and arrived to find a man with a single gunshot wound. That victim survived his injuries.

Photo from Buckley's arrest Placer County Sheriff's Office

On October 30, Buckley, who had a Ramey warrant for attempted murder, was spotted driving and was followed by deputies to his home in Elverta, the sheriff's office said. He exited the vehicle with his hands up but then tried to run away when deputies approached him.

A moment later, Buckley ran into a propane tank and fell to the ground. He was then placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said Buckley was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and will be booked into jail once he is medically cleared.