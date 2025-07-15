Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash involving Sacramento city bus, 2 other vehicles

A driver was arrested after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run involving three other vehicles, including a Sacramento city bus, officials said Tuesday night.

Sacramento police said it happened around 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Lane and Arden Way. A fire hydrant was also damaged and was leaking.

Minor injuries were reported among the occupants of the three vehicles that were hit.

The suspect was later located and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Sacramento police said the driver is also suspected of driving under the influence.

Arden Way at Heritage Lane was closed for an extended time.

No other information was released.