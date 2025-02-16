Suspect arrested in Galt DUI hit-and-run collision

Police in Galt on Saturday arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run DUI collision involving a motorcyclist, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Galt Police Department provided details about the collision and arrest. Authorities received a report Saturday from a concerned citizen who witnessed an SUV hitting a moving motorcycle near W. Stockton Blvd. and Twin Cities Rd. The person provided Galt police dispatch with updates as to where the suspect vehicle was headed.

Officers contacted the male suspect at a shopping center about three miles south of the collision on the 1000 block of C St. Police said the suspect was unable to remember where he struck the motorcyclist due to his high level of intoxication.

Police said in addition to having two prior DUI convictions, the suspect was on DUI court probation and his license was suspended for prior DUI. According to authorities, the suspect was at twice the legal limit of BAC of .16%. However, it is illegal for a driver on DUI court probation to have a BAC higher than .01%.

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of DUI, felony hit-and-run, and other DUI-related misdemeanor charges.

"This incident could've had a devastating outcome but we are incredibly relieved to share the news of the motorcyclist only having minor injuries after being hit by a Ford SUV," the post read. Galt police also thanked the witness who promptly reported the collision and provided pertinent information leading to the suspect's arrest.