Suspect arrested after shooting at Sacramento bar, SWAT standoff

SACRAMENTO - After a search involving both a chopper and K9 units and a standoff lasting nearly four hours, a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Sacramento bar.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office North Patrol deputies were alerted to the shooting just after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening at Chaser's Bar on Madison Avenue in Sacramento. After arriving at the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sergeant Amar Gandhi. The injuries to the unidentified woman were non-life-threatening and she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspected, identified by the sheriff's office as 34-year-old David Faulkenbery, fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was quickly located inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood near Garfield Avenue and Marmith Avenue. Faulkenbery was allegedly non-compliant with deputies and refused to exit the vehicle, and was also seen brandishing a handgun. After a standoff lasting almost four hours, Faulkenbery surrendered peacefully and was arrested without incident.

Placer County Sheriff's Office SWAT also responded to the scene to assist with the incident.

Faulkenbery was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple felony charges, including robbery and assault on a person with a semi-automatic firearm as well as other charges. He is being held on a $75,000 bail and will first appear in court on January 31, 2023, at 3 p.m.