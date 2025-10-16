Suspect arrested in 1998 Turlock deadly shooting of 19-year-old

A suspect in a 1998 homicide in Turlock has been arrested after being at large for more than a decade, police said on Thursday.

Alma Peralta, 19, was shot and killed on Angelus Street on June 2, 1998. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute that escalated into violence.

According to a news release from the Stainlaus County District Attorney in 2012, Peralta and three friends went to the home of Jose Villa knowing that he was out and that his girlfriend was home. Prosecutors said Villa was Peralta's drug dealer.

At the home, prosecutors said Peralta stole Villa's cocaine from his girlfriend before they went to a home on Angelus Street, where they took the cocaine.

Around 3 a.m., Villa and Rene Mendosa arrived at the home and began arguing with Peralta and a 16-year-old. The argument moved outside, with Villa and Mendosa demanding their drugs back, prosecutors said.

This is when prosecutors said Mendosa fired four shots from a shotgun, striking Peralta three times and killing her. The 16-year-old was wounded in the shooting and survived.

Mendosa was arrested in 2010 as he tried to enter Texas from Mexico. However, Villa remained at large with a warrant for his arrest.

Police said the now 58-year-old Villa was living in Mexico, but during a system audit earlier this month, a dispatcher found new information that linked Villa to an updated address in the Turlock area.

On Monday, Villa was located and arrested during a traffic stop on Countryside Drive. He was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder, police said.

In 2012, Mendosa was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in state prison.