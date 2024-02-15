Suspect accused of attacking elderly man arrested after hours-long Folsom standoff

FOLSOM – A person accused of attacking an elderly man in Folsom near Livermore Park was arrested after an hours-long standoff, police said Thursday afternoon.

Folsom resident Nashad Hisham Hamadeh, 31, has since been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of battery, elder abuse, resisting arrest and violating probation.

It all started at around 8:15 a.m. on Corrigan Court near the park.

Hamadeh is accused of attacking an 80-year-old man, knocking him down and kicking him in the head, the Folsom Police Department said. Hamadeh was later located at his home in the area but is accused of threatening to shoot police after refusing to surrender.

Teargas was eventually used to get Hamadeh to exit the home and surrender at around 1:30 p.m. This came after various attempts by SWAT and crisis negotiators to resolve the situation.

Folsom police said Hamadeh was seen inside the home with various weapons, including guns, but those were determined to be replica firearms.