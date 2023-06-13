Survey shows homebuying experience can be frightening for LGBTQ+ community

SACRAMENTO — For anyone who has gone through the homebuying experience, it can be nerve-wracking. But for members of the LGBTQ+ community, buying a home can be downright frightening.

It's why so many choose to have the right people guiding them along the way.

Jim Anderson is a realtor with Lyon Real Estate. He has been selling homes in the Greater Sacramento area for 27 years, and as an openly gay man, he knows all too well what his LGBTQ+ clients look for when choosing a home.

"Maybe one of the neighbors has a rainbow flag and they're like, 'OK, look, if they live here or they support the community,' so that's important to them," he said.

Most of Anderson's clients are through referrals, and nearly 60% of them are from the LGBTQ+ community — like Luke Shawver, a first-time homebuyer.

"Jim, knowing myself and also being a part of the community made that kind of personal connection, so it felt right to not only myself but also to the seller as well," Shawver said.

It's estimated half of LGBTQ+ renters in the U.S. fear discrimination when buying a home. While there are laws in place to protect them, it doesn't take away the fear of the home-buying process.

In a 2021 survey by Realtor.com, more than half (55%) of LGBTQ+ respondents said they wouldn't buy a home if they were unsure about being accepted in the community. Another 32% said they were undecided.

Safety and acceptance topped their priority list.

"We just don't want to be discriminated against. We want to be comfortable in our neighborhood, and we want to be happy," Anderson said. "We want to be accepted. We'll be good neighbors. It's not about pushing our lifestyle on anyone else."

Whether it's your first time purchasing a home or your second, there are groups like the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance that are ready to help. The nonprofit organization has created resources for homebuyers who want to work with people who understand their needs.