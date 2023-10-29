Sunday marks 11 years since Superstorm Sandy Sunday marks 11 years since Superstorm Sandy 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday marks 11 years since Superstorm Sandy made landfall in New Jersey back in 2012.

The storm brought heavy rains, 80 miles per hour sustained winds and a record-breaking storm surge.

Last year, CBS Philadelphia took you back to 2012 when we revisited how people and businesses that were impacted the hardest by this devastating storm were 10 years later. You can watch our 26-minute special report on Superstorm Sandy from the 10th anniversary in the player below.

Houses were swept off their foundations. There were widespread power outages.

The storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.

Superstorm Sandy remains one of the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history.